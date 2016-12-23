Timberline Four Seasons Resort Opens for the Season

Another ski resort in West Virginia is now open for the season.

On Friday morning, Timberline Four Seasons Resort in Tucker County opened to skiers and snowboarders.

Timberline joins Canaan Valley Resort, Winterplace Ski Resort and Oglebay Resort which opened earlier this month. Snowshoe Mountain opened in November.

The West Virginia Ski Areas Association says the three week holiday season can contribute up to 35 percent of a resort's yearly revenue.

Ski season typically runs until early April.