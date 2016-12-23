Emergency Crews Help EMT Whose Home Was Destroyed in a Fire

On December 16, a local firefighter and EMT’s home was destroyed in a fire.

Now emergency agencies are stepping up to help one of their own.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart, along with fire crews from Belington and Philippi, responded to Heather Kress' home on Midway Road.

Kress made it out safely but lost her cat and dog in the fire.

The departments have started a go fund me for Kress and are collecting furniture and clothing donations.

"It's just like a family you know,” said Hart. You can fight amongst your brothers but when it's one of yours everyone pitches in and helps. That there is just a good example of the emergency services in Barbour County and what they're doing with the three fire departments and the two EMS agencies.”

You can make donations at Freedom Bank locations to Heather Kress Miller.