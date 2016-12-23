Fairmont Union Mission to Host Souper Bowl-A-Thon

The Fairmont Union Mission is hosting a fundraiser to supplement the slowest time of year in donations.



Their upcoming Souper Bowl-A-Thon will be held on February 4 at Valley Worlds of Fun.



Teams of five are encouraged to register before January 15 in order to participate.



Each team must raise a minimum of $100.



Previous Bowl-A-Thons have raised more than $14,000.

"Union Mission only survives because of the community. We don't survive on government funding. We don't survive on anything else, but community support and we could use their community support this year," said George Batten, Fairmont Union Mission Director.



To register, call the Fairmont Union Mission at (304) 363-0300.