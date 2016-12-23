Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Upshur County Fire

You know the saying, "a dog is a man's best friend," that proved true this past week for a French Creek man. Firefighters are saying they witnessed a Christmas miracle.

"When you read stories from all over the country where an animal has saved their owners life it truly is something that is remarkable," said David Taylor, Banks District VFD.

Just after midnight Wednesday on Ellis Creek Road, Samuel Smith's dog started barking.

"I got woke up to my pit bull chewing on my shirt and when I woke up he had my shirt ripped where he was trying to wake me up and I looked and the whole wall in my wood run was on fire," said Smith.

Smith's home is considered a total loss.

He said, "It's sad I lost everything I had. Every picture I had of my kids, everything."

Smith may have lost every possession he had. But he still has the most important thing of all, his life, thanks to his best friend Zuse.

"It's an unbreakable bond. I love him to death. I never had a dog or anything ever do anything like that for me," said Smith.

The 2-year-old pit bull was recently on the kill list at a local pound, before Samuel adopted him. So it seems in the end, Smith and Zuse saved each other.

"I plan on giving him a forever home, said Smith. You couldn't ask for no better dog than what he is."