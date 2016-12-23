Prickett's Fort State Park Features New Exhibit

Prickett's Fort State Park, in Marion County, now features a new exhibit for visitors.



The Bill of Rights display lists the first ten amendments and how they've shaped our country's history.

Earlier this month the Bill of Rights became 225 years old.

The Fort Director Greg Bray says people living there at the time received word of it and the Declaration of Independence weeks after they had been signed.

"That's how they did it. That way everybody got the word. That's how they got word out, out on the frontier. They would go to different places like Prickett's Fort and Coon's Fort and all these other different forts and they would announce and talk about the Declaration of Independence."



The West Virginia Humanities Council and the national archives helped to bring this exhibit to Prickett's Fort.