Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Fights For Changes In EPA Regulations

Big changes in EPA regulations could be coming, according to attorney general Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey said he’s asking the Trump administration to withdraw the Clean Power Plan, Stream Protection Rule and Waters United States Rule.

Morrisey said all three are killing coal jobs in the state, and it’ll take legislative action, court procedures or administrative process to get rid of the regulations.

"I expect that this region may see some announcements the first week of the trump administration and we're doing everything imaginable to try to help make that happen so these are exciting times because if we can get these rules changed or eliminated then West Virginia can begin the process to have its comeback,” said Morrisey.