Taylor County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Death of Husband

A Taylor County woman who shot and killed her husband was sentenced Thursday to prison.

Samantha Metzgar, 34, killed her husband Benjamin Cooper in their Boothsville home in 2012. Metzgar was charged with first-degree murder in August 2015 after the TNT show 'Cold Justice' led authorities to her.

Metzgar originally told authorities she was in the home when Cooper killed himself. An investigation eventually proved otherwise.

Circuit Judge Alan Moats sentenced Metzgar to the maximum of 15 years in prison for the voluntary manslaughter of Cooper, according to the Taylor County Prosecutor's Office.