WV Attorney General Announces Plans to Fight Drug Epidemic

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces new plans to fight the drug epidemic in West Virginia.



Morrisey says he wants tougher enforcement against pharmacies that distribute large amounts of pills.

Morrisey is also looking into faith-based treatment options which he said can leverage more money.

He also plans to work with Government-Elect Jim Justice to find more funding.

"To win this fight against substance abuse, you have to attack is holistically from a supply, a demand and an educational perspective," said Morrisey. "So we've been very busy the last few years. We formed the first substance abuse fighting unit and now we're moving to some of the next steps of our effort."

The Attorney General's office will soon release public service announcements featuring children affected by substance abuse.