Nutter Fort Recognized as Cleanest Community

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is recognizing one Eastern Panhandle county and five municipalities as this year’s recipients of the Clean County and Clean Communities awards.

Nutter Fort of Harrison County will be receiving the Clean Community Award which recognizes its year long beautification efforts. The award is given annually in recognition of cleanup, recycling and youth participation in environmental projects.

Berkeley County, for the second year in a row, has been selected as the 2016 Clean County award recipient. The Solid Waste Authority of Berkeley County will be gifted $2,000 to apply toward cleanups and other environmental projects.

The four other communities to receive the award include: Beech Bottom in Brooke County, Fayetteville in Fayette County, New Cumberland in Hancock County, and Wardensville in Hardy County. Winning county solid waste authorities are honored for their efforts promoting environmental attentiveness. Two road signs will be gifted to the Nutter Fort community to showcase their hard work.