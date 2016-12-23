Local 814 Issues Strike Notice at WVUH

Workers in the Laborers International Union of North America Local 814 may not be reporting for work at WVU Hospitals after contract talks broke down.

WVUH says the union failed to approve a contract that it offered this week.

WVUH says it's been negotiating with the union since October and adds that it's hopeful that union employees will approve an agreement.

There's no word on any specific issues that led to this standstill.

Regardless, WVU Hospitals is prepared to ensure that their patients' care and safety remain the top priority.