Celebrating Volunteers: Charlotte Kirby

For December in WBOY's Celebrating Volunteer series, we honor our youngest member of the community yet.

For the past five years a Bridgeport third grader works to make Christmas brighter for area children.



Meet Charlotte Kirby.

Charlotte Kirby and her mother Belynda spend the weeks before Christmas packing their SUV full of toys for local kids.



"That they can have toys to play with too," said Charlotte Kirby. "It's not fair that other kids get toys and they don't."

With the communities support, Charlotte delivers over 1,000 toys to the Soup Opera in Fairmont and the Clarksburg Mission.



Five years ago, Charlotte's annual toy drive was just an idea. She was only four-years-old.



"I wanted homeless parents to shop for their children," said Charlotte Kirby. "So I told my parents."



"I was shocked," said Beylnda Kirby. "Especially when I heard why she wanted to do it and how passionate she was about it. I was kind of blown away that my four-year-old would come up with this big idea to collect toys and we weren't really sure what was going to happen with it."

Charlotte and Beylnda work with different agencies to find out the kid's wish list.



"Their parents will give us information of what a kid wants," said Charlotte Kirby.



"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was absolutely huge," said Beylnda Kirby. "Nerf was big. Barbies were big this year. We had a lot of Barbie demands. And Paw Patrol."

Businesses like Bad Lizard Granite in clarksburg and others help collect toys.



"Just knowing how happy the kids will be when they open up their presents on Christmas morning," said Charlotte Kirby. "I want them to have the joy of getting presents and gifts."

Charlotte encourages other kids to volunteer.



"You want to help your community and friends and neighbors," said Charlotte Kirby.

As she gets ready to turn nine this week, Charlotte would like to become a pastor and the first woman in the NFL. She also has her sights set on the White House.



"I think I should be president because I'm a good person," said Charlotte Kirby.

