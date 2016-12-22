Students at Philip Barbour High School Speak Out Against Bullying

Student Savannah Quick experienced the consequences of bullying when her best friend Reagan Carter committed suicide.

Savannah and the student body President at Philip Barbour High School held an assembly to stress the message to their peers that bullying has a big impact on individuals.

"I think it's a good thing when students take the leadership roles and present to their peers. Not only is it very hard for them to do , but the message comes across more clearly bullying is not tolerated in our school, and I'm the first person that wants to step that out so that we don't have an issue. I want everybody here to feel safe," said Ronald W. Keener, Principal at Philip Barbour High School.

"I'm hoping they can learn that bullying is never okay and then that the kids that are being bullied and thinking about suicide, that they know that there is another way. That there's always these people who are there for them and suicide is not really the answer," said Savannah Quick, Organizer of the assembly.

Reagan built up a bucket list throughout her life and Savannah plans to carry out all of her wishes.

"I want to try to fulfill what she wanted because I feel like that's what Reagan would do because event though she is no longer with us, like physically, she is here with us with her legacy and her memories, and I just feel like she would have wanted somebody who knew her to fulfill what she wanted," said Savannah.

There is now a foundation in Reagan's memory to help raise awareness of bullying and suicide prevention.

"It's doesn't take a lot to avoid tragedy like this. All it takes is you stepping up to the plate, saying something, smiling at someone. It's not hard. It's simple things that we can all do to make our world a little bit better and make everyone shine a little bit more," said Kadie McNabo, student council President.