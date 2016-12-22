Webster County Teacher Receives House After Flood

A Webster County teacher received a special surprise Thursday.

In this user-submitted video, you will see Scarlett Short a teacher at Glade Elementary School.

During flooding back in the summer, Short lost her home and her possessions.

Thursday, Freedom Homes Presented Short with a key to her new home just in time for Christmas.

As you can see, Short was emotional as she learned about the generous gesture.

Congratulations to Mrs. Short and her family.