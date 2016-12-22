Donation Made to WVU and Marshall Aids in Research and Rural Health

Thursday, more than 6 million dollars remaining in a court settlement account has been transferred to West Virginia University and Marshall University.

These funds are being split evenly between the Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute at WVU and the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health at Marshall.

The case sought and obtained medical monitoring for coal preparation plant workers and waste water treatment workers who were exposed to a chemical neurotoxin.

"We filed a lawsuit so that folks could have the opportunity to be examined and determine if in fact there had been problems that developed as a result of the exposure," said Dean Hartley, Lawyer for the case.

The money will directly support WVU's research program and make WVU even more competitive on a national level.