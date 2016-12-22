Perfectly Pampered Salon Makes Food Donation to Heart and Hand Salon

Thursday, Perfectly Pampered Salon delivered food donations to the Heart and Hand Pantry.

This helps a great deal with their inventory because the third week of December, the pantry gives away over 200 boxes of food to families.

"The items that perfectly pampered collected for us. Those items they get us through those winter months and there are days that people don't have school, kids are out of school for the snow, and things like that, and so parents really need those extra items during the winter months." said Emily Cast, Emergency Services

Perfectly pampered brought between 4,000-5,000 items to the pantry, which are necessities for families living in Barbour County.