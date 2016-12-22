WCHS Gives Back to Various Charities

Students and teachers at Webster County High School are giving back this Christmas.

Each grade level had a Christmas tree dedicated to a different charity or non-profit organization.

Then, students in each grade brought in a donation to decorate their tree.

The class with the most items then won a movie day at the school.

Teachers say this project helps students think about issues that impact the community.

"It's year round, but Christmas especially is a time when you should think about something bigger than yourself and someone bigger than yourself," said Mary Ross, WCHS Teacher. "So we hoped by putting the trees out where they were visibly seen that it would make us aware of how people need help, and how the world is bigger than just ourselves."

Students brought in more than 500 items.