Marion County Solid Waste Authority Encourages Recycling Of Holiday Paper Materials, Trees, Lights

With the holidays quickly approaching, your trash bags are likely to fill up much more quickly. But instead of throwing them away, the Marion County Solid Waste Authority is asking you to recycle.

"Gift boxes, any form of cardboard, gift bags, wrapping paper and tissue paper are all recyclable," said Tony Golden, Director of the Marion County Solid Waste Authority.

Bins are located throughout Marion County labeled and ready for all of that extra trash after gifts have been unwrapped. Sites include:

Arnettsville Community Center, 4120 Fairmont Rd, Morgantown, WV 26501

Barrackville – Post Office parking lot

Fairview – At the Family Dollar Store parking lot

Idamay – At the Solid Waste Authority office

Mason Dixon Historical Park 79 Buckeye Rd, Core, WV 26541

Monongah Town Hall

North Marion High School (Open to the public)

Rivesville – At the Paw Paw Fairgrounds

Speedway – At the Novelis parking lot (Open to the public)

Visitor Center off the Gateway Connector

Whitehall – Behind Wilson Ford

Worthington – VFD

"If it goes into the trash, it goes into a landfill and if it comes to our recycling center then it can be turned around into reusable products like more cardboard and more paper which means it reduces how many trees you have to cut down to produce more cardboard and more paper," Golden said.

Use trash bags to separate which materials can be recycled, then sort them at a drop-off site.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at the site behind the Marion County Visitor's Center or at the Solid Waste Authority Facility in Farmington.



The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will use the trees to create habitat structures to attract fish. You can also recycle light strings at the Solid Waste Authority office.

"Anybody in the surrounding area, we'd like to encourage recycling regionally. People from Mon County, people from Harrison County, Taylor County, Wetzel County, anybody that wants to bring it, we'll take it," Golden said.

While you are preparing those holiday meals, do not forget to recycle plastic containers, cans and cartons from your favorite foods.