AFT's Santa Gives Books to Students in Marion County

Santa Claus and some of his helpers, from the American Federation of Teachers, gave away books to first grade students Thursday in Marion County.

After visiting Watson, Rivesville and Fairview Elementary Schools, the jolly old elf stopped by East Park Elementary School.

Each student received two books, 'A Marvel Super Hero Storybook Collection' and 'A Kiss for Little Bear.'

This giveaway was made possible because of a partnership with the AFT and the literacy group First Books.

"If kids learn to read, that's the start of their whole careers, said Mark Dorsey," Marion County AFT. "The better and more proficient they are reading, the further in life they're gonna go and we'd like too help them get started."

Santa also visited some other students to double check those last minute wish lists.