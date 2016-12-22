Woman Involved in Shootout With Police Charged in Federal Court - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Woman Involved in Shootout With Police Charged in Federal Court

By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
A woman authorities say was involved in a November 2015 shootout with police had an indictment unsealed in federal court Thursday.

Peggy Chaffin allegedly shot at officers near Three Lick Road in Braxton County on November 9, 2015, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.  Maverick Hudson, a man she was with, was killed by officers during the shootout.

Chaffin now faces one count of assaulting, obstructing, or resisting a federal officer and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Chaffin's trial is scheduled for February 13, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

