Harrison County Commission Approves Sheriff-Elect Matheny's Staffing Plans

The Harrison County Commission met as a whole Thursday.

Commission approved two new hires and two promotions related to Sheriff-elect Robert Matheny’s staff.

Lt. Scott Lattea will serve as chief deputy, retired Monongah Chief Rick Barnhart will serve as chief of security for the courthouse, while retired Caption Rick Miller will take the position of courthouse investigator and Jim Turango will serve as chief tax deputy.

Matheny said, "I think these key positions will help us and again the main purpose or what I really want to hit the ground running with on January 1 is a clear and concise chain of command. I want everyone to know who they report to and what their responsibilities are."

Commission also declared the Harrison County Courthouse will close Friday at noon.