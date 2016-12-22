Pete Conley Sworn in as Family Court Judge

Clarksburg attorney Pete Conley was sworn in Thursday afternoon as a Judge for the 18th Family Court Circuit.

Judge Thomas Bedell administered the oath of office with Conley's family, friends and colleagues in the courtroom.

Conley said he is honored to serve the community, "I think it's important that they be given the dignity they are entitled and the opportunity to be heard and considered. For a fair and impartial judge it's always, always the goal is the protection of the best interest of the children."

Family Court Judge Lori Jackson was also sworn in Thursday for her second term in the 18th Family Court Circuit.