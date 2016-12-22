Giving the Gift of Warmth this Holiday Season

Patrick Geiger of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Bridgeport Clarksburg presented blankets and totes to the United Hospital Center’s pediatric unit Thursday afternoon.

“The entire staff know that the blankets are going to young kids in the pediatric unit and the blankets are really soft and warm," says Geiger. "So it’s kind of a good feeling to know, especially at this time of year, that we’re providing warmth and hopefully some hope for them in their recuperation.”

The staff tied 60 warm blankets in hopes of bringing joy to children in the hospital. Every TownePlace Suites gifts blankets to their local hospital, and this year the nationwide initiative rings in its fifth annual donation.

This donation program was started several years back as a close personal project for Loren Nalewanski, Vice President for TownePlace Suites. Nalewanski’s daughter had been ill and gifted a blanket for comfort during her time in the hospital. The act of kindness inspired the donation project and will continue to do so.

Growing to a nationwide level, the TownePlace Suites brand is celebrating their continued commitment by setting a goal of 10,000 blankets to be given to children this holiday season.

Through volunteer service and donation opportunities, this heart-warming program engages TownePlace Suites guests, owners, franchisees and team members to work together with local volunteers, establish partnerships with local hospitals and benefit people in their local communities.

Gieger and the hospital staff say they hope the blankets will help the children make a quick recovery.