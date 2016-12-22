Crews Respond to Abandoned House Fire in Taylor County

Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Tappan, Taylor County early Thursday morning.

According to Chief Raymond Knight of Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department, there was no one living at the house. However, the house did have power. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

There is no word on what caused this fire.

Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department, Monongah Volunteer Fire Department, Winfield District Fire Department all responded to the scene. The Taylor County Sheriff's Department and Taylor County EMS were also on scene.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.