Athlete of the Week: Philip Barbour's Austin Upton and Spencer Hudkins

Spencer Hudkins is lighting up the scoreboard. He's helped Philip Barbour to a 6-0 start. But he's only been the co-star in this impressive start to the season.

That's the way he wants it.

"Two is better than one," said Hudkins. "Two is better than one, for sure."

Both Hudkins and fellow senior guard Austin Upton are the driving force behind the Colts' unbeaten streak. Their head coach says they're playing the best basketball of their careers.

“A lot of the guys have looked up to them for a long time, and right now, they’re playing probably the best basketball they’ve played,” said 10th year head coach Marcus Johnson.

Upton and Hudkins each average better than 20 points per game, and both guards say they feed off each other. When one has an off night, the other steps up.

Johnson said they play "like they're brothers."

"When they step between the lines, they play together and they play hard," said Johnson. "They know where each other is moving, they look for each other, and that’s a key – that’s a key to a good ball team.”

There’s no doubt these two can score: Hudkins’ personal best this season is 28, while Upton dropped 30 in the Big 10/Cardinal Challenge. But both guards have shown this season that they’re versatile players. Each has a knack for finding teammates with great passing, and for setting up the offense through strong defending.

"That’s what we strive for," said Upton. "We’re working hard on it – we’re always working on defense."

Added Hudkins: “It starts with the defense for sure. Steals, steals, steals. I don’t know how many easy ones we get off steals, and we just lob it up."

Though Johnson said the Colts haven’t perfected their new 1-3-1 zone just yet, he believes they’re still playing their best defense in years.

“We’re getting steals, tips and easy baskets on the other side,” said Johnson.

In order for the Colts' unbeaten streak to continue, they’ll have to knock off reigning Class AA champ Fairmont Senior Thursday. Hudkins thinks his teammates might have one more early surprise left in them.

“I think we can go toe-to-toe," said Hudkins. "Our goal was to be undefeated playing them. They’re undefeated right now. Coming into it, everyone is going to be watching to see who is going to break tomorrow night.”