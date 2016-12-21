Firefighters Battle Fire at Kingsford Plant - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Firefighters Battle Fire at Kingsford Plant

Posted: Updated:

Firefighters battled a fire at the Kingsford plant near Parsons on Wednesday evening. 

According to 911 officials, firefighters spent about two hours containing the fire.

There's no word if the fire caused any damage to the plant. 

Stay with 12 News as we continue to follow this developing story.

