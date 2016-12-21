Triple S to Host Blood Drive

Generally we buy holiday gifts for friends and family, but Friday Dec. 23, Triple S Harley Davidson will provide the opportunity to give a gift to a stranger.

The store is hosting it's Fourth Annual Blood Drive, which invites blood and plasma donors to donate and get a free t-shirt in return.

Jessica Lee, marketing director, said their clientele are especially giving.

"We can get those people in who still want to help," she said. "The bike community loves to help their community so this is a good way for them to come in and do that."

To schedule a donation visit redcross.org.