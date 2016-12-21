Dairy Queen to Host Grand Re-Opening Giveaway

The holiday season is often referred to as the season of giving.

In keeping with that sentiment, the Kingwood Dairy Queen will give its first 50 customers free mini blizzards for a year.

The restaurant is hosting the give away in conjunction with its grand re-opening following renovation.

Jackie Fullmer, general manager, said the remodeled restaurant will provide a great customer experience.

"I definitely believe it's going to be a step forward in providing great customer service for our customers," she said. "The new dining room will be a great place to enjoy with your family."

The grand re-opening will start at 10 am, Friday the 23rd.