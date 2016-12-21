January is Ending Homelessness Month

We're well within the winter season and no one feels the effects of these cold days and nights more than our local homeless population.

Tuesday morning, the Monongalia County Commission signed a proclamation to help shrink the homeless population.

The Coordinating Council on Homelessness presented the proclamation, which made January 'Ending Homelessness Month.'

John Sonnenday, Executive Director, said the proclamation shows that the government recognizes homelessness as an important issue, and it boosts the morale of both those people experiencing homelessness, and working to end it.

"Often times people experiencing homelessness are seen as the problem, more and more people see that all of us need to pull together to be a part of the solution."

Tom Bloom, county commissioner, said ending homelessness is a community effort.

"The county and the city is willing to put some funds into it to help these individuals and for people to realize that although we're quote 'a government' we're also very attune to the needs of the public," Bloom said.

One of the first steps to filling that need is making a list of everyone who's experiencing homelessness, and working to find them affordable housing. But not on a first come, first served basis.

"We do it on the basis of who is in the greatest need. Quite literally who's most likely to die on the street," Sonnenday said.

And they use a 'housing first philosophy.

"We don't ask them, for instance, to overcome addictions first. We don't ask them to solve all of their mental illness problems," he said. "We've seen from the data that everyone does best in housing regardless of their situation."

To learn more about how you can help end homelessness, visit the Coordinating Council on Homelessness website, here.