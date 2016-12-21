Clarksburg Woman Celebrates 106th Birthday Surrounded By Family and Friends

Clarksburg Nursing & Rehab Center celebrated a huge birthday Wednesday.

Zula Rebrooke has a great outlook on life and she's certainly seen plenty of it.

Rebrooke turned 106 Wednesday, surrounded by friends and family.

She has 10 children, 21 grandchildren, 34 great grand children and 12 great great grandchildren. Several generations joined in the celebration.

"Mom has always been so honest and kind and she loves people and loves to help people out. She had 10 children and she always loves to give to people," said Judith Grove, Zula's daughter.

Clarksburg Mayor Cathy Goings was also in attendance to celebrate Zula's big day.