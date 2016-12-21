Restaurant Road Trip: Ridgerunner Cafe

Ridge Runner Cafe is a food truck that travels throughout Harrison County.

Shawn Brady, Ridgerunner, Cafe said, "Well I've always wanted to do it but I've been in the oil field for 16 years and got laid off so I had an opportunity to do it."

Shawn Brady and his girlfriend, Tabitha Cooper, run the food truck by themselves. They also cater and do pick ups.

"We've been to other food trucks and there is heat laps and this and that and I just think it dries the food out. We like to do it fresh, yeah you got to stand there and wait, but at least it's worth it," said Cooper.

They serve burgers, fries, onion rings, and even homemade fried pie.

Brady said, "Of course we pride ourselves in making the food fresh. There is no heat laps, we get all of our local produce from the Produce House, we get our meat from Young and Stout. We try to give business to all the local business."

Even though this restaurant is outside year round the owners said it doesn't matter the weather.

"We set up at the Black Bear Express on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. So, people mostly stopping in to get gas they see us and come over," said Brady.

What the customers love the most is the prices. Nothing on the menu is more than $10.

"They love it, they love it. They've come back for the hamburgers, say its the best hamburgers they've had," said Brady.

You'll find Ridgerunner Café at Black Bear Express locations in Harrison County, for more information, click here.

