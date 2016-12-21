Nutter Fort Primary Makes Mitten Donation

Nutter Fort Primary School has spent the month of December reading Jan Brett’s 'The Mitten'. The popular children’s book motivated several teachers within the school to focus their last weeks on themed educational courses.

Maria Bailey, a kindergarten teacher at Nutter Fort Primary, led the school in a mitten inspired service project which allowed students and teachers to donate winter time accessories.

The school community donated more than 500 items and presented them earlier today.

“We decided to link literature and our community service together, so all the teachers read the book 'The Mitten' by Jan Brett to their classes. Then after we read the book and did some learning activities with the story, we decided to have the children donate mittens, gloves, and hats, and we decided we would donate our collection to the Salvation Army of Clarksburg West Virginia,” Bailey explained.

The Salvation Army of Clarksburg came to collect the items and participated in a Christmas jingle with the students.

The students were able to view the progress they had made throughout the donation by previewing the tree in the foyer.

Teachers say they have held several other successful service projects this year.

“This is the first time we have done the Mitten Tree and it is very successful so we are going to continue to do it in the future,” Bailey continued.

With the weather getting colder the items will be needed and well received.

The teachers plan to create an annual tradition of the project and extend a huge 'thank you' to all involved.