WBOY's Signal Tower Undergoing Repairs

WBOY is getting some much-needed repairs done this week to our signal tower, which sits high above Clarksburg and keeps us on air each day.

To keep the tower in working condition, crews are on site this week repairing the bottom portion known as the base insulator, which has hairline cracks. If the base insulator would fail, the whole tower could fall.

To install a new base, crews must lift the tower five inches off the ground.

“We’ve had a engineered structure for the base of the tower to bolt on,” said Project Foreman Colt Morris with Allstate Tower. “Then we’ll use hydraulic jacks and we’ll raise the tower with the jacks.”

Lifting the tower takes only a few hours, but preparing the structure to be lifted and the entire project take about a week.