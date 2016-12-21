Nutter Fort Students Busy Making Blankets for the Homeless

Students at Nutter Fort Intermediate School have been busy making blankets for the homeless this holiday season.

They’ll be donating around 100 blankets to the Clarksburg Mission that were all hand-tied by students.

The blanket making is the monthly community service project for 3rd through 5th grade students. Money for the blanket materials is donated by the Harrison County Education Association.

“This is one of the times a year that you really can feel the generosity and the excitement with the kids,” said 5th grade teacher Lillie Junkins. “They like to give and it’s a good thing to watch. It really makes the season feel special.”

“It just makes me feel good to help our community,” said 5th grade student Ava Junkins.

“I like helping with the blankets knowing that everybody will be warmer during the winter,” added Kora Fowler, who is also a 5th grade student.

Nutter Fort Intermediate School teachers and principal will take the blankets to the Clarksburg Mission on the last day before Christmas break.