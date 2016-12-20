Davisville Woman Arrested for Multiple Bank Robberies

A Davisville woman wanted for bank robbery in Morgantown was located in Parkersburg Friday night.

Christine Joy Martin, 30, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. at a South side hotel.

Detectives named her as the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred December 20 at the United Bank in downtown.

A warrant was obtained for her arrest by Morgantown Police Department Detectives on Friday. The warrant was immediately referred to the United States Marshals Service Main State Fugitive Task Force for apprehension.

Investigators believe Martin fled from the Morgantown area immediately following the robbery and traveled to the Parkersburg area.

Deputy Marshals from the Northern and Southern Districts, Task Force Officers from the Morgantown Police Department, Fairmont Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff's Department and Officers from the Parkersburg Police Department searched for Martin throughout the day, before narrowing her location down to the hotel.

A Deputy Marshal identified Martin at the check in counter of the hotel and observed her enter a room.

After other officers arrived to assist with the arrest, Martin was taken into custody without incident.

Officials have confirmed Martin's involvement in the Huntington Bank robbery that happened in Fairmont on Nov. 4, 2016. Officials have also obtained confessions connecting Martin to six total bank robberies in the tri-state area.

Martin will be lodged at the North Central Regional Jail pending an arraignment on the charges.

Police are searching for a woman who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in Morgantown.

A woman with a slim build and red hair entered the United Bank on the corner of Fayette and Chestnut streets at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to the Morgantown Police Department. She stands approximately 5'9", and she had her hair in a ponytail with a baseball hat on, police said.

The woman presented a note demanding money and ran from the area with an undetermined amount of money.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7454.