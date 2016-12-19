Tactive Digital - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Tactive Digital

Posted: Updated:

Let our Tactive Digital Expert create a customized online experience for your company. To schedule your free digital analysis contact
Chad Cooper at 304-695-1471 or via email ccooper@wboy.com.

“How do you connect with your target customer?

As the path to purchase evolves in ways no one ever anticipated. Digital Advertising provides small to large companies the ability to target and engage consumers like never before.

-What is the right mix?

-How and where are the best places to target these individuals?

-Where should you start first?

-How do you manage all of this?

At WBOY-TV / Tactive digital, we have a clear understanding of what it takes to connect with your prospects. Our experienced Tactive Digital team is constantly keeping up with the changes and impacts of the digital world, will help answer these questions and move consumers through the consumption funnel in the most efficient manner for your business.

Our goal is to help you grow your business and flourish. Our consultative approach will allow you to better understand the opportunity as it relates to your business and the path needed to help drive results.

We start with Business Intelligence.

  • We provide our clients with a view of their current digital performance.
  • Where are you doing well and what can we do to help you make it better and migrate to great!
  • We allow our clients the ability to see what they are doing and how it is impacting their business. 
  • Tactive Digital has an extensive set of digital tools to help our clients meet their desired results.
  • You will have a partner to rely on and trust as together we navigate the never-ending evolution of the digital marketing landscape.

-Mobile -SEO Web Design
-Reputation Management -Search Optimized Business Listings
-Social Media Management -Native Advertising
-Targeting/Audience Extension -Online Video Advertising
-Video SEO -Lifestyle Content
-Pay Per Click (SEM) -SEO Blog Publishing

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.