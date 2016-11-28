UPDATE: Morgantown Teen Found Safe

UPDATE (3/14/17 at 5 p.m.):

Cheikh Grossman, who goes by Marie, has been found and is safe, according to West Virginia State Police and her father.

ORIGINAL:

For two months now the Morgantown community has searched for local teen Cheikh Oumar Grossman, who goes by Marie.

The teen disappeared after leaving for school the morning of September 27 and hasn't been seen since.

Robert Grossman, Marie's father, and other concerned community members joined together for a candlelight vigil at the Shak Neighborhood House Monday evening.

Grossman said Marie is a fun kid who is a former Shack House volunteer, and loves movies. A few weeks before Marie went missing, the pair watched 'Cast Away.'

"We were both touched by the scene in which Chuck Nolan, played by Tom Hanks, says, 'I got to keep breathing, the sun will rise tomorrow, who knows what the tide will bring."'

The spirit of that movie quote is kept alive by the many Morgantown residents working to find Marie.

Sharon Jackson, Shack House Director, said it's important to keep Marie's name and picture circulating until the teen is found.

"It surprised me that when we put it on Facebook the very first time, there were a lot of folks that thought that she had returned because they hadn't heard any more about it," Jackson said.

But Marie hasn't returned.

Grossman said if he could speak to his child now he'd say...

"There's no place like home," he said. "I want to help you, I want to protect you, we love you, we miss you, please come home."

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Marie Grossman, please contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-285-3200.

The family is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to her location or return.