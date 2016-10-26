UPDATE: Morgantown Man Charged With Murder After Woman Dies of Overdose Appears in Court

UPDATE (5/30/17 6 p.m.):

A local man accused of selling drugs that killed the user appeared in court Tuesday.

Gary Richmond, of Morgnatown, allegedly sold heroin that led to the death of Hanna Sovastion, after injection.

The incident took place back in October.

He's charged with first degree murder.

Tuesday, Richmond's lawyer asked to have the trial pushed back in order to review additional evidence found in discovery.

That motion was approved and the trial is set for the week of August 15.

ORIGINAL (Oct 26, 2016 11:21 a.m.):



A Morgantown man was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after police said he sold heroin to a woman, who died after injecting it.

Gary Richmond, 45, allegedly delivered heroin to Hanna Sovastion, 24, on October 20, according to West Virginia State Police. Sovastion injected the heroin while in her vehicle, which was in eyesight of Richmond's home, police said.

Police said Sovastion died "as a result of the heroin delivered to her" by Richmond. The delivery of the heroin was confirmed through text message, phone calls, witness statements, and physical evidence, police said.

Richmond is charged with first-degree murder. He is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Police said they found a "dealer quantity" of heroin with packaging materials and a large sum of money in a safe in Richmond's home.

Richmond is currently in the North Central Regional Jail with no bond set at this time.