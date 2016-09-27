Celebrating Volunteers: Ann Kirby

It is said it takes a community effort to make sure all residents thrive in school, at work, and at home.

For this month's Celebrating Volunteers, we meet a Harrison County woman who took an idea to address people's needs and turned it into a reality.

Here is Ann Kirby's story:

"When you have a child come in and they get a brand new pair of shoes, or they have a backpack just like the other kids, and you get a girl going to the prom and she feels fabulous, this is why we do this," said Ann Kirby.

For more than 30 years, Ann Kirby has been a member of the Clarksburg League For Service. In 2004, Ann and the League developed a project to create a shop.



"A shop where the community could come and could get new items and not have to exchange money," said Kirby. "In our group, we had a discussion and came up with the name Amy's Attic."

Amy's Attic opened for business in 2005. It is named for the founder of the League, Amy Roberts Vance.

"People get what is called a needed goods slip," said Kirby. "And we have different agencies in the community, Salvation Army, The Housing Authority. So you go get a slip and you bring it to our shop. We are open 3 days a month. The slips have points on them based on how many kids you have."

Amy's Attic relies on donations from the community and businesses. League members work in the store, as well as shop for items to stock the shelves.

"If you're fortunate, and you know I've always had a good job and good family," said Kirby. "And I taught my daughter to volunteer and she belongs to the organization also. That's what I believe. You give back to your community."

As Ann and the League work to bring positive change to the Harrison County community, she says giving back starts with a heart for service.

"If I can make someone's life a little bit better, it pays me back ten fold," said Kirby.