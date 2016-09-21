UPDATE: Theodore Newlon Sentenced To Life In Prison With Mercy

UPDATE (12/21/16 at 6:15 p.m.):

A judge has sentenced a Randolph County convicted of killing his wife in 2012.

According to prosecutor Michael Parker, Theodore Newlon, 86, received life in prison with mercy which means he will be eligible for parole in 15 years.

In September, a jury convicted Newlon of first degree murder in the shooting death of Dora Newlon.

UPDATE (9/23/16 at 1:30 p.m.):

A Randolph County jury has found Theodore Newlon guilty of first-degree murder for shooting his wife, Dora, in 2012. The jury also recommended mercy.

ORIGINAL:

Testimony continued on Wednesday in Elkins involving a Randolph County man charged with murder.

Theodore Newlon, 86, is charged with shooting, and killing his wife at their home back in 2012.

Prosecutors continued their case by calling witnesses. The jury heard from Dora Newlon's sister and the Newlon's two children.

Shortly before noon, prosecutors rested their case. The defense was to call their witnesses thereafter, but before doing so made a motion to the judge for a judgment of acquittal, arguing that the state didn't meet its burden based on the evidence and testimony.

Judge Thomas Keadle denied that motion and the trial will continue.

The defense will present its case by calling several witnesses to the stand.

If convicted Newlon faces life in prison.

The trial is expected to run until Friday.

