Athletes of the Week: Cam Barnette and Freddy Canary

It’s no secret that a Brad Jett-led South Harrison team loves to run the football. The Hawks have already put up more than 1,000 yards on the ground in three games.

But after racking up more than 500 yards rushing in a Week 3 win over Grafton, Jett’s junior running back tandem of Cam Barnette and Freddy Canary is drawing comparisons to a similar tandem that took South Harrison all the way to the state championship game 43 years ago.

“Some people go back to the 1973 season where they had Lonnie Rogers and Terry Evans. They’re kind of legends around here," said Jett. "They ran the ball hard out of the wishbone with coach [Gary] Barnette.

So it’s only fitting that coach Barnette’s grandson Cam would be part of this running back reincarnation. Cam Barnette said his style of play is a tribute to his grandfather, for whom the Hawks' stadium is name. He runs hard, breaks tackles and has just enough speed to erupt for a huge gain.

All of that was summed up in Week 3 when he tore up the Grafton defense for an 87-yard touchdown run.

“It just brings back what my grandpa used to put in the game: off-tackle and up the middle," said Barnette. "That’s what I like.”

Added Jett: “Cam’s sneaky fast, too. He can get to the corner on you, where a lot of people think he’s just pound, pound, pound. He doesn’t like to run out of bounds. I can’t remember the last time he ran out of bounds. He’ll come down the sidelines, and if he’s going to take one, he’ll try to run over you. That’s what his grandfather taught here – mental toughness, physical toughness – and he’s carrying it on.”

But Barnette’s 264 yard performance in week three was outdone by a 266 yard showing from Canary, who also rushed for four scores.

The speedy and shifty Canary provides another dynamic to the Hawks’ backfield – one that opposing defenses have struggled to stop. Canary has already rushed for more than 600 yards.

“I just try to make people miss and get outside as much as possible," said Canary. "That’s where I know I’m deadly."

Added Jett: “When he gets the wheels going and hits that gear on the corner, he’s pretty good. He’s the best I’ve seen around here in a long time.”

The Hawks are idle in week four, but they’ll face a tough test in two weeks when they travel to Moorefield.