Your Weather Outlook

Seasonally cool and mostly dry weather rules today, into this evening as high pressure moves eastward into the Mid-Atlantic coastline. Meanwhile, the latest upper level disturbance sweeps south and eastward into the Lower Ohio Valley late this evening and overnight. We'll keep mostly dry weather through late-evening but plan on seeing increasing clouds and a few spotty pre-dawn showers Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay on the cool side, low 50s and low to mid 40s in the mountains.



Tuesday morning still looks generally cloudy with scattered morning rain showers. Much of this activity will slowly progress eastward into the lunch hour. While there may be just enough moisture and instability to trigger a few midday storms, we also expect a drying trend into the afternoon. However temperatures will not recover due to the lack of abundant early sunshine.



After a coolish day, some might call Tuesday night's temperatures downright chilly with lows into the 40s and maybe even upper 30s in the typically cooler mountain counties. Staying dry and warmer Wednesday with healthy sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s.

We'll trade the coolish, dry forecast for a warmer, more humid trend with increasing rain/storm chances from Thursday into the weekend. Conditions will feel rather stuffy by Friday but trending slightly cooler by Sunday into Monday in the wake of the next upper level disturbance.



MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy sky becomes increasingly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Low: 52. Wind: West 5-12 MPH.



TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 72. Low: 46.



WEDNESDAY: Sunny, dry and warmer. High: 79. Low: 60.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with evening thunderstorms. High: 87. Low: 67.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms. High: 85. Low: 66.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. High: 84. Low: 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms. High: 83. Low: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms. High: 84.



