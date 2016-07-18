Natalie joined the WBOY sports team in July 2016 as 12 Sports Zone Anchor/Reporter. She is excited to be starting her journalism career in wild and wonderful West Virginia!

Prior moving to West Virginia, Natalie attended the University of Southern California where she competed for the women's swimming and diving team all four years. She earned a degree in sociology and a sports media minor in the Annenberg School of Journalism.

When Natalie wasn't at the pool, she was in the Annenberg Media Center, anchoring and reporting ATVN, USC's first source for news. While competing and studying at USC, Natalie had several internships. She interned with KNBC's Sports department, Wasserman Media Group and the Special Olympic World Games. She reported regularly for ESPN affiliate WeAreSC Productions and worked four years for the PAC-12 Networks. Natalie was also a Trojan Ambassador for the USC Athletic Department, representing the University at various events in Los Angeles.

Born and raised in Princeton, New Jersey, Natalie experienced the best of both worlds, equidistant from New York and Philadelphia. She enjoys traveling, spending time with her family, public speaking and is passionate about helping others by getting involved in community outreach. She also enjoys exploring the beautiful wild and wonderful state of West Virginia! If you’re a sports fan or have an interesting story idea in Monongalia or Preston counties, Natalie would love to hear from you!



Twitter: NatalieKalibat

Facebook: Natalie Kalibat - WBOY