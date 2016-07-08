UPDATE: Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Prison for Heroin Distribution

UPDATE (3/2/17 at 1:30 p.m.):

A 19-year-old Pennsylvania man was sentenced to three years in prison for distributing heroin.

Jewel Woods, of McKees Rocks, Pa., sold heroin in Harrison County in January 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Woods admitted to selling the heroin. In November 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

ORIGINAL:

He also possessed a Glock pistol for the drug trafficking crime. Woods is charged with one count of "Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin", and one count of "Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime."

