For more than 20 years, Snowbird has been a part of WBOY and the North Central West Virginia Community.

Snowbird has three main functions:

1. Keeping the public informed about school closings and delays.

2. Helping children learn to read.

3. Bringing joy to children and adults alike!

When Snowbird isn't on the air announcing school closings, you'll find him visiting schools around the area to reward kids who've excelled in the Snowbird Summer Program. You may also find him participating in various parades, meeting with groups who visit WBOY for station tours, updating his Facebook and Twitter accounts, or enjoying one of his favorite sandwiches: peanut butter and sardines.