Shawn Householder

School: West Virginia University & Mississippi State University

Hometown: Romney, WV

Shawn joined the WBOY Weather Team in February of 2016. Prior to his arrival, Shawn spent several months as the Evening Meteorologist for FOX 31-WFXL in Albany, GA.

He also spent two years as the Morning Meteorologist at WLUC-TV6 in Marquette, Michigan, where he was awarded “Best Weather Forecast for 2014” from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Much of his time was spent forecasting record-cold and lake effect snow measured in feet instead of inches!

Shawn earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication Studies from West Virginia University in May of 2009. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geo-Science from Mississippi State University in May of 2013.

As a native of West Virginia, Shawn is no stranger to the outdoors. When he’s not forecasting the weather, Shawn enjoys hiking, bicycling and boating. He has ridden his bicycle across the state of Iowa and from Pittsburgh, PA to Washington D.C. Shawn also spent some time as a white water rafting guide and was a member of the WVU Men’s Rowing Club in college.

Shawn also enjoys helping others in need. He has participated in several successful search and rescue operations. Shawn says he gets the most satisfaction from volunteering at local animal shelters and connecting homeless animals with loving families.

If you see Shawn out on the street, be sure to say hello! If you have any weather-related photos or story ideas please share them on social media or by emailing him at shouseholder@wboy.com.



Twitter: @ShawnWBOY

Facebook: shouseholderWBOY