Bill's Bail Bonds Employee Arrested for Allegedly Taking Over $1,000

UPDATE (4/10/17 at 6:30 p.m.):

The Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney has dropped all charges against Tammy Hatfield.

ORIGINAL:

A Bill's Bail Bonds employee was arrested after deputies said she fraudulently took over $1,000 from the business.

Tammy Hatfield, 43, of Buckhannon, is accused of writing approximately 101 bonds that were not turned in or reported to the business from January 2013 to September 2015.

According to Upshur County sheriff's deputies, there is no record showing that the bond fees collected by Hatfield were deposited into the bank account for Bill's Bail Bonds.

The bond fees not accounted for were in excess of $1,000, deputies said.

Hatfield is charged with one count of felony fraudulent schemes.