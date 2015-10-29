Megan Hudock

Monongalia and Preston County Reporter



Megan joined the WBOY team in September 2014. She graduated from the Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism, now Reed College of Media, at West Virginia University. She also completed a minor in dance. Megan was the education reporter for the award-winning WVU News.

She is from Uniontown, Pennsylvania and graduated from Laurel Highlands High School.

Before joining WBOY, Megan worked at Coordinated 360, of Uniontown, which is an event management and video production team.

When Megan is not working, you can find her spending time with family and friends or bicycle riding, swimming and trail running. She also enjoys choreographing and dancing in her spare time.

If you have any story ideas, she would love to hear from you!

Connect with her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at mhudock@wboy.com.