Nick Farrell

Sports Director

Nick is the Sports Director at WBOY. He moved to the Sports desk in 2016 after joining the team in May 2014 as the Monongalia and Preston County reporter.

During spring 2017, Nick won the Best Sportscast award from the West Virginia Broadcasters Association for his coverage of local high school and college basketball. Nick led WBOY's coverage of Fairmont State's historic run to the Division II men's basketball national championship game that same spring.

During his first year at WBOY, Nick covered the most important news stories in the Morgantown area, including West Virginia University's discovery of the Volkswagen emissions scandal in 2015. His previous stops include 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, where he covered the Pirates and Steelers, and WJPA, a family-owned radio station in Washington, PA.

Before joining WBOY, Nick graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communication from Waynesburg University. Nick worked as a weekend news anchor at WJPA in Washington, Pennsylvania and as a producer at 93.7 The Fan – Pittsburgh. He was the play-by-play voice of the Yellow Jackets on both TV and radio, and also served as the executive editor of the school's student newspaper for two years.

Long before that, Nick found a knack for broadcasting around age five, when he would announce imaginary football games in his room. He never shied away from a chance to be the star of a home movie, either.

When he's not covering teams in North Central West Virginia, Nick is probably watching or playing sports. A Pittsburgh native, Nick is an avid fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He also loves watching soccer and playing pickup games. He's excited to continue covering sports in North Central West Virginia and to learn more about the state's rich tradition in athletics.

If you’re a soccer fan or have an interesting story idea for sports, Nick would love to hear from you. Interact with him on Facebook and Twitter, or send him an email at nfarrell@wboy.com.