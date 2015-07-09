Kathryn Ghion

Monongalia County and Preston County Reporter



Kathryn joined the WBOY news team in March of 2015 as a General Assignment Reporter, and is now the Monongalia County and Preston County reporter. Before joining 12 News, Kathryn was a sports announcer for the University of Pittsburgh and also worked as a production specialist at WPXI in Pittsburgh, PA.



She is a proud alumna of Waynesburg University, where she graduated with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and minor in Business Management. While studying at Waynesburg, Kathryn interned with 93.7 the Fan, where she covered Pittsburgh sports.



When she’s not carrying around a camera, Kathryn likes to spend time with her family, fiance, and dogs Louis and Jimmy, go running, and rock climb. She’s also a huge sports fan who loves going to Pittsburgh Pirates games.