Kathryn Ghion

Monongalia County and Preston County Reporter
Kathryn joined the WBOY news team in March of 2015 as a General Assignment Reporter, and is now the Monongalia County and Preston County reporter. Before joining 12 News, Kathryn was a sports announcer for the University of Pittsburgh and also worked as a production specialist at WPXI in Pittsburgh, PA.
She is a proud alumna of Waynesburg University, where she graduated with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and minor in Business Management. While studying at Waynesburg, Kathryn interned with 93.7 the Fan, where she covered Pittsburgh sports.
When she’s not carrying around a camera, Kathryn likes to spend time with her family, fiance, and dogs Louis and Jimmy, go running, and rock climb. She’s also a huge sports fan who loves going to Pittsburgh Pirates games.
Kathryn is thrilled to get to know North Central West Virginia! If you have any story ideas, questions, or comments, feel free to contact Kathryn via e-mail, Facebook, or on Twitter.