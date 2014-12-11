Bryan Schuerman - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bryan Schuerman

By Bryan Schuerman, Chief Meteorologist
Name: Bryan Schuerman, M.Ed.
Title: Chief Meteorologist (12 News First Edition, 12 News at 6:00 PM, 12 News at 11:00 PM, West Virginia Tonight Statewide Weather - Weekdays at 5:30 PM)
Current Residence: Clarksburg, West Virginia
Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Degree(s): Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Advanced Studies in Secondary Education and Teacher Leadership & Bachelor of Science in Science & Technology: Broadcast Meteorology and Music Minor from California University of Pennsylvania.
Previous Station: WDVM-TV (formerly WHAG) - Hagerstown, Maryland; Weekday Evening Meteorologist, Weather Produce, Weather Reporter (2011-2014) & WDTV-TV 5 News - Clarksburg/Bridgeport. West Virginia; Weekend Meteorologist, Marion-Taylor County Reporter
Certifications: West Virginia Teachers License - Certified: Science (5-9), Journalism (9-12) & Short/Long Term Substitute - Multiple Subjects
Awards: Outstanding Earth Science Teacher - West Virginia 2017: National Association of Geoscience Teachers
Organizations: National Weather Association (NWA): Diversity Committee - LGBT Subcommittee Chair, American Meteorological Society (AMS) & National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association (NLGJA)
Pets: Multiple Dogs (Jack Russell Terrier and Deer Chihuahua) 
Favorite Food: Pizza or Spaghetti and Meatballs
Pepsi or Coke: Diet Pepsi
Siblings: 4 Brother, twin brother, Brandon, little brothers, Jeremy, Matthew, and Daniel
Other Information: Bryan is also a middle school science teacher at Lincoln Middle School in Shinnston, part of the Harrison County Public School District. Bryan teaches seventh and eighth grade general science in the mornings before giving you the areas most accurate forecast in the evenings.

Follow Bryan on Twitter @BSchuermanWBOY and Facebook, Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman.

  • Senator Shelley More Capito Visits Mannington Flood Cleanup & Residents

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:22:34 GMT
    MANNINGTON, MARION COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito met with folks in the flood zone in Marion County on Monday as residents assessed damage from Saturday's rainfall. The West Virginia National Guard was in Mannington on Monday to help residents clean up debris. Capito met with first responders and city leaders to offer her support as residents begin to rebuild.  "Well, the mayor was telling me it's just been amazing how many people, church groups, pe...
  • Mannington Flood Cleanup: National Guard Assists & Assessments Continue

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-07-31 19:58:01 GMT
    MANNINGTON, MARION COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - Now just a few days after the devastating flooding across our region, the cleanup continues and residents are taking stock in what they have after the waters have receded. "Well, thank the lord they community and, it kinda chokes me up... The community and all of the other surrounding counties, we've been blessed with so much help", says Jerry Reel, owner of Baby B's BBQ in Mannington. Senator Joe Manchin returned to his home today in...
  • Mannington Update: Clean-Up Process Continues, Damage Assessments Forthcoming

    Saturday, July 29 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-07-30 01:37:32 GMT
    MANNINGTON, MARION COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - After the flooding in Mannington on Saturday Morning, the clean up and damage assessment process will continue in some of the worst flooding residents have seen in a long time. Mannington, Marion County was one of the hardest hit areas from the flooding from Friday Night and into Saturday Morning, where the National Weather Service says that two to four inches of rain with locally higher amounts fell at some points, coming down at one inch comin...
  • Community Rallys to Clean-Up Mannington Fairgrounds Ahead of District Fair

    Saturday, July 29 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-07-30 01:29:20 GMT
    MANNINGTON, MARION COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - With the Mannington District Fair right around the corner, folks throughout the town we're worried when the fairgrounds flooded on Saturday. When the heavy rainfall moved through the region, the Mannington Fairgrounds we're totally under water on Saturday Morning. Officials with the Mannington District Fair said as soon as the water levels receded, community member started to come out and asses the damage left behind, as well as lend a helping h...
  • Flooding Update: Division of Highways Updates Area Road Closures & Damage Reports

    Saturday, July 29 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-30 00:36:04 GMT
    CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - After the significant heavy rainfall that moved through the region overnight, quite a few areas have significant flooding on going, and the West Virginia Division of Highways has said they have responded or know about the following issues within the WBOY Viewing Area: Marion County: Rt. 73 near Boothsville Apartments is closed Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Rd. at 693 Rt. 91 outside Mannington is closed Major flooding in Rachel. Water rescues underway Maj...

  • UPDATE: Governor Justice Expands State of Emergency into More Counties

    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:56:32 GMT
    Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • Bryan's Thursday StormTracker Forecast Discussion - Thursday 27 July 2017

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-07-27 20:17:37 GMT

    Showers and thunderstorms are on the way through the region into the end of the week, and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the threat of heavy rainfall. Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman has the latest from the StormTracker WeatherLab...

  • Harrison County BOE Recognizes Science Teacher Accomplishments & Retirees

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-14 01:40:46 GMT
    National Association of Geoscience Teachers Eastern Section, Outstanding Earth Science Teacher for West Virginia 2017National Association of Geoscience Teachers Eastern Section, Outstanding Earth Science Teacher for West Virginia 2017

    WBOY’s Chief Meteorologist, Bryan Schuerman, has been recognized by the Harrison County Board of Education with a certificate for receiving the National Association of Geoscience Teachers Eastern Section, Outstanding Earth Science Teacher for West Virginia for 2017 year.

  • NOAA Climate Prediction Center Predicts Above Average 2017 Hurricane Season

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:40:24 GMT

    Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say the Atlantic could see another above-normal hurricane season this year. For the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30.

  • Liberty High Senior & "Jason Parrish For a Day" Winner Receives Top Honors & Meteorology Scholarship

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:29:10 GMT

    A Clarksburg Native and winner of the "Jason Parrish For a Day" Contest is being awarded top honors at graduation & multiple scholarships to continue his studies to be a meteorologist in college.

  • Harrison County Schools Recognized National Board Certified Teachers

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-26 01:59:05 GMT

    As teachers are helping their students learn in the classroom, teachers are also learning about how education is changing, and the Harrison County Board of Education took the time to recognize some of those special teachers obtaining or renewing their National Board Certified Teacher status...

  • Area Schools Participate in West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill

    Wednesday, March 22 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-03-22 22:20:25 GMT

    Even though some of us have already seen some spring-like severe weather, schools all across the region took time to practice their safety plans through the West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill...

  • National Weather Service to Conduct West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill As Part of Severe Weather Awareness Week

    Friday, March 17 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-03-17 19:07:33 GMT

    Even though we've already had one round of severe weather earlier in the month, now is the time to look at your severe weather preparedness plans for spring and summer severe weather, and to help you prepare, the National Weather Service will hold a Statewide Tornado Drill...

  • West Virginia State Board of Education to Waive "A-F" Accountability System for Schools

    Wednesday, March 8 2017 6:10 PM EST2017-03-08 23:10:19 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) - West Virginia public schools will not be receiving "A-F" grades in the 2017-2018 school year, following a Wednesday vote to waive the accountability system by the West Virginia Board of Education. The action by the West Virginia Board of Education waives Policy 2320, Section 5.2.a. which states that beginning with the 2015-16 school year, the West Virginia Accountability System will assign all public schools with a rating of A-F. As a result of ...
  • Harrison County Public Schools Advises Parents About Flu Outbreak in Schools

    Tuesday, February 21 2017 7:28 PM EST2017-02-22 00:28:17 GMT

    With flu season continuing across West Virginia, Harrison County Public Schools is advising parents of a flu outbreak ongoing through the county schools.

  • Snowbird & Myron's Weather Adventure in 360 Degrees

    Friday, February 3 2017 4:17 PM EST2017-02-03 21:17:07 GMT

    Check out Snowbird and Myron's Weather Adventure in 360 Degrees right here...

  • President & Vice President Resign from West Virginia State Board of Education

    Tuesday, January 31 2017 8:03 PM EST2017-02-01 01:03:29 GMT

    President Michael Green and Vice President Lloyd Jackson of the West Virginia State Board of Education resigned their positions with the Board effective immediately.

  • Harrison County Schools Evaluates 2016 A-F School Accountability Ratings

    Wednesday, November 16 2016 5:14 PM EST2016-11-16 22:14:22 GMT

    State Education Officials released the results of the West Virginia School Accountability System earlier Wednesday, and that has school administrators seeing if their schools "made the grade", and education leaders in Harrison County are looking ahead to what is next.

  • Decision To Delay or Close School in Winter Weather Not The Easiest for Administrators

    Thursday, October 13 2016 6:19 PM EDT2016-10-13 22:19:29 GMT

    As we're already a good deal through Fall, and winter weather will soon make it's way into West Virginia, county school administrators say the decision to delay or close school with the snow falls, is not always the easiest...

  • Southwestern Pennsylvania Man To Appear On ABC's $100,000 Pyramid

    Saturday, July 23 2016 8:02 PM EDT2016-07-24 00:02:35 GMT

    A Southwestern Pennsylvania man is taking a chance at winning a lot of money on an old time game show that has been brought back to life on Sunday Night's.

  • National Weather Service Warns of Excessive Heat Possible This Weekend; Offers Safety Tips

    Wednesday, July 20 2016 1:11 PM EDT2016-07-20 17:11:27 GMT

    As we head into the weekend, a ridge of heat will try to build off to the East into the Ohio Valley, and give us a real taste of summer weather, and the National Weather Service is urging residents to be aware of the heat on the way, and prepare now with some simple safety tips.

  • UPDATE: Nat'l Weather Service Confirms 90-100 MPH Winds in Harrison & Lewis Counties

    Tuesday, July 5 2016 5:25 PM EDT2016-07-05 21:25:13 GMT

    After another round of severe weather moved through the area on Monday Evening, we're looking back at the damage to see if a tornado touched down in parts of Doddridge, Ritchie, Harrison and Lewis Counties on Monday Evening, July 4th. Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman has the details...

  • Spencer Adkins, WBOY Alumnus, To Be Inducted into West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame

    Tuesday, June 28 2016 3:12 PM EDT2016-06-28 19:12:27 GMT

    The selection committee of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced today that eight broadcasting professionals will join the 195 current members of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Sept 17, 2016, at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington, which includes a WBOY Alumnus, and Chief Meteorologist at WOWK 13 News in Charleston, Spencer Adkins...

  • National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado in Barbour County Tuesday Evening

    Sunday, June 26 2016 10:26 PM EDT2016-06-27 02:26:51 GMT
    After the very active severe weather pattern within the past week to week and a half, the National Weather Service in Charleston has confirmed a tornado in Barbour County last Tuesday Evening...

  • The Weather Channel Visits Flooded Parts of West Virginia as Clean-Up Continues

    Saturday, June 25 2016 6:30 PM EDT2016-06-25 22:30:32 GMT

    As the recovery continues from the historic flooding in West Virginia, it has been gaining National Attention, including The Weather Channel, which made a stop in West Virginia on Saturday...

  • National Weather Service Confirms Tornado in Monongalia County Thursday Afternoon

    Saturday, June 18 2016 8:52 PM EDT2016-06-19 00:52:30 GMT
    After the severe weather on Thursday Afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has confirmed a tornado did touchdown in Monongalia County...

  • STORMTRACKER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Region through Thursday Night...

    Thursday, June 16 2016 2:28 PM EDT2016-06-16 18:28:23 GMT

    With severe thunderstorms in the forecast tonight, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire region through Thursday Night...

  • StormTracker 12: Strong to Severe Thunderstorm Possible through Midweek

    Tuesday, June 14 2016 3:55 PM EDT2016-06-14 19:55:32 GMT
    CLAKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - After a few nice days across the region, we are looking at a healthy dose of rainfall on the way, with chances for strong to severe thunderstorms as well. Our next frontal boundary and area of low pressure moves into the region, we will bring the chance of a few showers after midnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. As we've not seen any real substantial rainfall over the weekend and late last week, we could see over an inch of rain with showers and t...
  • WVBE Adopts New School Accountability System Policy; Schools Receive Letter 'Grade'

    Wednesday, June 8 2016 5:46 PM EDT2016-06-08 21:46:34 GMT

    The West Virginia Department of Education will assign all public schools a grade of A through F based on multiple measures of student and school performance by November 2016.

  • NOAA & Climate Prediction Center Releases 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast: Near Average

    Friday, May 27 2016 1:13 PM EDT2016-05-27 17:13:13 GMT

    As we are already looking into a potential tropical disturbance to take aim at the Eastern Seaboard for Memorial Day Weekend, the National Hurricane Center, Climate Prediction Center and National Oceanic & Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have released their annual hurricane forecast, as Hurricane Season begins June 1st. 

  • West Virginia Native Works To Improve Severe Storm Forecasting & Revisiting Moore Three Years Later

    Thursday, May 19 2016 8:16 PM EDT2016-05-20 00:16:59 GMT

    Three years ago, an EF-5 Tornado tore through the town of Moore, Oklahoma, and after the damage was done, a West Virginia Native is working to better improve severe thunderstorm forecasting. We take you to the heart of Tornado Alley, visiting Moore, Oklahoma, three years later. 

  • Large Hail Falls in Taylor County Leaving Behind Damage - Day 4: Forecasting in West Virginia & Virginia

    Thursday, April 28 2016 10:39 PM EDT2016-04-29 02:39:05 GMT

    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - What I thought was going to be a semi-busy day with severe weather into Virginia, turned into a busy second half of the day with large hail, larger than we've seen in a very long time falling in North Central West Virginia!

  • Day 3: Mississippi Valley Severe Weather - A Slow Start to a Busy Finish...

    Wednesday, April 27 2016 11:15 PM EDT2016-04-28 03:15:35 GMT

    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - After a slow start to the forecast day, it was a very active finish, with yet more Tornado Warnings coming out of the Testbed this evening! After the extremely active day across the Midwestern United States on Tuesday, and then also in West Virginia as well with some severe thunderstorms, we we're not look at a very active day, but still forecasting some severe thunderstorms across the United States, primarily in the Mississippi Valley.

  • Day 2: Watches, Warnings and Hail... Oh My!! Severe Weather Anticipated in Oklahoma

    Tuesday, April 26 2016 11:17 PM EDT2016-04-27 03:17:36 GMT

    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - WOW! Today was a very, very busy day, but once again, I learned a lot about forecasting in a severe weather environment.  Today was forecasted to be a "Red Letter Day" as a MODERATE RISK for severe weather (4 out of 5 on our severe weather scale) was issued by the Storm Prediction Center, as we had the ingredients in the atmosphere for today to be a violent severe weather day!

  • Day 1: Forecast Introduction & Severe Weather Forecasting - Northern Illinois & Southern Wisconsin

    Monday, April 25 2016 10:30 PM EDT2016-04-26 02:30:31 GMT

    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - Day 1 in the GOES-R Hazardous Weather Testbed is in the books, and I have learned a lot of information, with an even more active day on the way for Tuesday! Today involved issuing Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for part of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

  • Day 0: Background Information & Traveling to Oklahoma for Weather Research for Better Forecasting

    Sunday, April 24 2016 2:11 PM EDT2016-04-24 18:11:15 GMT
    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - It's going to be an exciting week ahead with lots of weather research and forecasting to be done, and it's a very unique program that I will be participating in this week in Tornado Alley! I am one of four television meteorologists that have been selected to participate in the GOES-R Hazardous Weather Testbed Project with the National Severe Storms Laboratory and NASA in Norman, Oklahoma. You'll remember, it was October last year, I took my first steps ...

  • National Weather Service to Conduct Statewide Tornado Drill on Monday, March 21st

    Tuesday, March 22 2016 12:27 PM EDT2016-03-22 16:27:52 GMT

    As we roll into our first taste of spring thunderstorms this year, officials will test the preparedness skills of area businesses and family plans through a Statewide Tornado Drill on Monday, March 21st, 2016 at 10:30 AM EDT.

  • Students & West Virginians Practice Tornado Safety During Statewide Tornado Drill

    Tuesday, March 22 2016 10:42 AM EDT2016-03-22 14:42:14 GMT

    With severe weather right around the corner, and even though there was a bit of snow on some cars earlier this morning, today students and residents all across the Mountain State took time to practice their tornado safety plans through the West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill.

  • MUSIC MONDAY: West Virginia University Inaugural HS Choral Festival feat. Eric Whitacre

    Monday, February 22 2016 7:33 AM EST2016-02-22 12:33:05 GMT

    In an event of it's kind over the weekend, musicians from all across the region came to Morgantown for a one of a kind event, one that will continue for years to come as West Virginia University held it's Inaugural High School Choral Festival.

