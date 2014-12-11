CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - After the significant heavy rainfall that moved through the region overnight, quite a few areas have significant flooding on going, and the West Virginia Division of Highways has said they have responded or know about the following issues within the WBOY Viewing Area: Marion County: Rt. 73 near Boothsville Apartments is closed Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Rd. at 693 Rt. 91 outside Mannington is closed Major flooding in Rachel. Water rescues underway Maj...
Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning.
Showers and thunderstorms are on the way through the region into the end of the week, and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the threat of heavy rainfall. Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman has the latest from the StormTracker WeatherLab...
WBOY’s Chief Meteorologist, Bryan Schuerman, has been recognized by the Harrison County Board of Education with a certificate for receiving the National Association of Geoscience Teachers Eastern Section, Outstanding Earth Science Teacher for West Virginia for 2017 year.
Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say the Atlantic could see another above-normal hurricane season this year. For the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30.
A Clarksburg Native and winner of the "Jason Parrish For a Day" Contest is being awarded top honors at graduation & multiple scholarships to continue his studies to be a meteorologist in college.
As teachers are helping their students learn in the classroom, teachers are also learning about how education is changing, and the Harrison County Board of Education took the time to recognize some of those special teachers obtaining or renewing their National Board Certified Teacher status...
Even though some of us have already seen some spring-like severe weather, schools all across the region took time to practice their safety plans through the West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill...
Even though we've already had one round of severe weather earlier in the month, now is the time to look at your severe weather preparedness plans for spring and summer severe weather, and to help you prepare, the National Weather Service will hold a Statewide Tornado Drill...
With flu season continuing across West Virginia, Harrison County Public Schools is advising parents of a flu outbreak ongoing through the county schools.
Check out Snowbird and Myron's Weather Adventure in 360 Degrees right here...
President Michael Green and Vice President Lloyd Jackson of the West Virginia State Board of Education resigned their positions with the Board effective immediately.
State Education Officials released the results of the West Virginia School Accountability System earlier Wednesday, and that has school administrators seeing if their schools "made the grade", and education leaders in Harrison County are looking ahead to what is next.
As we're already a good deal through Fall, and winter weather will soon make it's way into West Virginia, county school administrators say the decision to delay or close school with the snow falls, is not always the easiest...
A Southwestern Pennsylvania man is taking a chance at winning a lot of money on an old time game show that has been brought back to life on Sunday Night's.
As we head into the weekend, a ridge of heat will try to build off to the East into the Ohio Valley, and give us a real taste of summer weather, and the National Weather Service is urging residents to be aware of the heat on the way, and prepare now with some simple safety tips.
After another round of severe weather moved through the area on Monday Evening, we're looking back at the damage to see if a tornado touched down in parts of Doddridge, Ritchie, Harrison and Lewis Counties on Monday Evening, July 4th. Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman has the details...
The selection committee of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced today that eight broadcasting professionals will join the 195 current members of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Sept 17, 2016, at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington, which includes a WBOY Alumnus, and Chief Meteorologist at WOWK 13 News in Charleston, Spencer Adkins...
After the very active severe weather pattern within the past week to week and a half, the National Weather Service in Charleston has confirmed a tornado in Barbour County last Tuesday Evening...
As the recovery continues from the historic flooding in West Virginia, it has been gaining National Attention, including The Weather Channel, which made a stop in West Virginia on Saturday...
After the severe weather on Thursday Afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has confirmed a tornado did touchdown in Monongalia County...
With severe thunderstorms in the forecast tonight, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire region through Thursday Night...
The West Virginia Department of Education will assign all public schools a grade of A through F based on multiple measures of student and school performance by November 2016.
As we are already looking into a potential tropical disturbance to take aim at the Eastern Seaboard for Memorial Day Weekend, the National Hurricane Center, Climate Prediction Center and National Oceanic & Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have released their annual hurricane forecast, as Hurricane Season begins June 1st.
Three years ago, an EF-5 Tornado tore through the town of Moore, Oklahoma, and after the damage was done, a West Virginia Native is working to better improve severe thunderstorm forecasting. We take you to the heart of Tornado Alley, visiting Moore, Oklahoma, three years later.
NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - What I thought was going to be a semi-busy day with severe weather into Virginia, turned into a busy second half of the day with large hail, larger than we've seen in a very long time falling in North Central West Virginia!
NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - After a slow start to the forecast day, it was a very active finish, with yet more Tornado Warnings coming out of the Testbed this evening! After the extremely active day across the Midwestern United States on Tuesday, and then also in West Virginia as well with some severe thunderstorms, we we're not look at a very active day, but still forecasting some severe thunderstorms across the United States, primarily in the Mississippi Valley.
NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - WOW! Today was a very, very busy day, but once again, I learned a lot about forecasting in a severe weather environment. Today was forecasted to be a "Red Letter Day" as a MODERATE RISK for severe weather (4 out of 5 on our severe weather scale) was issued by the Storm Prediction Center, as we had the ingredients in the atmosphere for today to be a violent severe weather day!
NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - Day 1 in the GOES-R Hazardous Weather Testbed is in the books, and I have learned a lot of information, with an even more active day on the way for Tuesday! Today involved issuing Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for part of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.
NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - It's going to be an exciting week ahead with lots of weather research and forecasting to be done, and it's a very unique program that I will be participating in this week in Tornado Alley! I am one of four television meteorologists that have been selected to participate in the GOES-R Hazardous Weather Testbed Project with the National Severe Storms Laboratory and NASA in Norman, Oklahoma. You'll remember, it was October last year, I took my first steps ...
As we roll into our first taste of spring thunderstorms this year, officials will test the preparedness skills of area businesses and family plans through a Statewide Tornado Drill on Monday, March 21st, 2016 at 10:30 AM EDT.
With severe weather right around the corner, and even though there was a bit of snow on some cars earlier this morning, today students and residents all across the Mountain State took time to practice their tornado safety plans through the West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill.
In an event of it's kind over the weekend, musicians from all across the region came to Morgantown for a one of a kind event, one that will continue for years to come as West Virginia University held it's Inaugural High School Choral Festival.
