Bryan Schuerman

Senator Shelley More Capito Visits Mannington Flood Cleanup & Residents MANNINGTON, MARION COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito met with folks in the flood zone in Marion County on Monday as residents assessed damage from Saturday's rainfall. The West Virginia National Guard was in Mannington on Monday to help residents clean up debris. Capito met with first responders and city leaders to offer her support as residents begin to rebuild. "Well, the mayor was telling me it's just been amazing how many people, church groups, pe...

Mannington Flood Cleanup: National Guard Assists & Assessments Continue MANNINGTON, MARION COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - Now just a few days after the devastating flooding across our region, the cleanup continues and residents are taking stock in what they have after the waters have receded. "Well, thank the lord they community and, it kinda chokes me up... The community and all of the other surrounding counties, we've been blessed with so much help", says Jerry Reel, owner of Baby B's BBQ in Mannington. Senator Joe Manchin returned to his home today in...

Mannington Update: Clean-Up Process Continues, Damage Assessments Forthcoming MANNINGTON, MARION COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - After the flooding in Mannington on Saturday Morning, the clean up and damage assessment process will continue in some of the worst flooding residents have seen in a long time. Mannington, Marion County was one of the hardest hit areas from the flooding from Friday Night and into Saturday Morning, where the National Weather Service says that two to four inches of rain with locally higher amounts fell at some points, coming down at one inch comin...

Community Rallys to Clean-Up Mannington Fairgrounds Ahead of District Fair MANNINGTON, MARION COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - With the Mannington District Fair right around the corner, folks throughout the town we're worried when the fairgrounds flooded on Saturday. When the heavy rainfall moved through the region, the Mannington Fairgrounds we're totally under water on Saturday Morning. Officials with the Mannington District Fair said as soon as the water levels receded, community member started to come out and asses the damage left behind, as well as lend a helping h...

Flooding Update: Division of Highways Updates Area Road Closures & Damage Reports Image Courtesy: MGNOnline CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - After the significant heavy rainfall that moved through the region overnight, quite a few areas have significant flooding on going, and the West Virginia Division of Highways has said they have responded or know about the following issues within the WBOY Viewing Area: Marion County: Rt. 73 near Boothsville Apartments is closed Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Rd. at 693 Rt. 91 outside Mannington is closed Major flooding in Rachel. Water rescues underway Maj...

Bryan's Thursday StormTracker Forecast Discussion - Thursday 27 July 2017 Showers and thunderstorms are on the way through the region into the end of the week, and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the threat of heavy rainfall. Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman has the latest from the StormTracker WeatherLab...

Harrison County BOE Recognizes Science Teacher Accomplishments & Retirees National Association of Geoscience Teachers Eastern Section, Outstanding Earth Science Teacher for West Virginia 2017 WBOY's Chief Meteorologist, Bryan Schuerman, has been recognized by the Harrison County Board of Education with a certificate for receiving the National Association of Geoscience Teachers Eastern Section, Outstanding Earth Science Teacher for West Virginia for 2017 year.

Harrison County Schools Recognized National Board Certified Teachers As teachers are helping their students learn in the classroom, teachers are also learning about how education is changing, and the Harrison County Board of Education took the time to recognize some of those special teachers obtaining or renewing their National Board Certified Teacher status...

Area Schools Participate in West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill Even though some of us have already seen some spring-like severe weather, schools all across the region took time to practice their safety plans through the West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill...

West Virginia State Board of Education to Waive "A-F" Accountability System for Schools Courtesy: MGNOnline (www.mgnonline.com) CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) - West Virginia public schools will not be receiving "A-F" grades in the 2017-2018 school year, following a Wednesday vote to waive the accountability system by the West Virginia Board of Education. The action by the West Virginia Board of Education waives Policy 2320, Section 5.2.a. which states that beginning with the 2015-16 school year, the West Virginia Accountability System will assign all public schools with a rating of A-F. As a result of ...

Snowbird & Myron's Weather Adventure in 360 Degrees Check out Snowbird and Myron's Weather Adventure in 360 Degrees right here...

Harrison County Schools Evaluates 2016 A-F School Accountability Ratings State Education Officials released the results of the West Virginia School Accountability System earlier Wednesday, and that has school administrators seeing if their schools "made the grade", and education leaders in Harrison County are looking ahead to what is next.

Southwestern Pennsylvania Man To Appear On ABC's $100,000 Pyramid A Southwestern Pennsylvania man is taking a chance at winning a lot of money on an old time game show that has been brought back to life on Sunday Night's.

National Weather Service Warns of Excessive Heat Possible This Weekend; Offers Safety Tips As we head into the weekend, a ridge of heat will try to build off to the East into the Ohio Valley, and give us a real taste of summer weather, and the National Weather Service is urging residents to be aware of the heat on the way, and prepare now with some simple safety tips.

Spencer Adkins, WBOY Alumnus, To Be Inducted into West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame The selection committee of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced today that eight broadcasting professionals will join the 195 current members of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Sept 17, 2016, at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington, which includes a WBOY Alumnus, and Chief Meteorologist at WOWK 13 News in Charleston, Spencer Adkins...

National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado in Barbour County Tuesday Evening Siding Damage to House in Barbour County, WV After the very active severe weather pattern within the past week to week and a half, the National Weather Service in Charleston has confirmed a tornado in Barbour County last Tuesday Evening...

StormTracker 12: Strong to Severe Thunderstorm Possible through Midweek CLAKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - After a few nice days across the region, we are looking at a healthy dose of rainfall on the way, with chances for strong to severe thunderstorms as well. Our next frontal boundary and area of low pressure moves into the region, we will bring the chance of a few showers after midnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. As we've not seen any real substantial rainfall over the weekend and late last week, we could see over an inch of rain with showers and t...

NOAA & Climate Prediction Center Releases 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast: Near Average As we are already looking into a potential tropical disturbance to take aim at the Eastern Seaboard for Memorial Day Weekend, the National Hurricane Center, Climate Prediction Center and National Oceanic & Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have released their annual hurricane forecast, as Hurricane Season begins June 1st.

Day 3: Mississippi Valley Severe Weather - A Slow Start to a Busy Finish... NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - After a slow start to the forecast day, it was a very active finish, with yet more Tornado Warnings coming out of the Testbed this evening! After the extremely active day across the Midwestern United States on Tuesday, and then also in West Virginia as well with some severe thunderstorms, we we're not look at a very active day, but still forecasting some severe thunderstorms across the United States, primarily in the Mississippi Valley.

Day 2: Watches, Warnings and Hail... Oh My!! Severe Weather Anticipated in Oklahoma NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - WOW! Today was a very, very busy day, but once again, I learned a lot about forecasting in a severe weather environment. Today was forecasted to be a "Red Letter Day" as a MODERATE RISK for severe weather (4 out of 5 on our severe weather scale) was issued by the Storm Prediction Center, as we had the ingredients in the atmosphere for today to be a violent severe weather day!

Day 0: Background Information & Traveling to Oklahoma for Weather Research for Better Forecasting National Weather Center - Norman, Oklahoma NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (WBOY) - It's going to be an exciting week ahead with lots of weather research and forecasting to be done, and it's a very unique program that I will be participating in this week in Tornado Alley! I am one of four television meteorologists that have been selected to participate in the GOES-R Hazardous Weather Testbed Project with the National Severe Storms Laboratory and NASA in Norman, Oklahoma. You'll remember, it was October last year, I took my first steps ...

Students & West Virginians Practice Tornado Safety During Statewide Tornado Drill With severe weather right around the corner, and even though there was a bit of snow on some cars earlier this morning, today students and residents all across the Mountain State took time to practice their tornado safety plans through the West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill.